Group Donates Mobility Carts to Boko Haram Victims

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative Foundation has donated mobility carts to 100 physically challenged internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State.

Bruderhilfe, a German non-governmental organisation, has said most of the most of the 100 physically challenged beneficiaries were disabled by various injuries they suffered in the decade old Boko Haram crisis in the North East.

The President of the foundation, Mrs. Mary Bamigbe-Bruder presented the tricycles to the physically challenged cripples at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Office, Maiduguri recently.

At the presentation, Bamigbe-Bruder said associates from Germany and the United States assisted the foundation in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Germany, Centre for Poverty Reduction and the Borno State SEMA).

She explained that the 100 physically challenged persons “were assisted with a utility tricycle each and some cash donation to start up a business. I must sincerely salute your courage and resolutions in the face of Boko Haram crisis.

“We decided to assist the IDPs with 100 mobility carts to not only ease their movement, but to also enable them to do petty trading and be economically independent.”

Bamigbe-Bruder appreciated the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Alhaji Maitama Tuggar, saying in a bid to reduce poverty among women forks and the less privileged in the society, the envoy joined forces with Bruderlife to bring succour to the physical challenged people in Borno State, more especially the IDPs.

She said, “We at Bruderlife will continue to count on his leadership and exemplary role in supporting Nigerians in the Diaspora to succeed in their endeavours and in promoting cooperation among the private sector players of both Nigeria and Germany.”

After receiving the mobility carts, the General Manager of Borno SEMA, Mrs. Yabawa Kolo said the donation signified the passion to serve humanity; with spirits of brotherhood assisting people afflicted by trials and tribulations.

She said the donation “has rekindled hopes for the disabled; both living in camps and host communities of Bama, Monguno, Dikwa, Damboa, Gwoza and Gamboru, a border town with Cameroon.

“This is the second time, we will be distributing wheel chairs to people living with disabilities in recent time. The carts will be distributed to disabled persons, selected by a joint National Association of Persons (NAP) living with disabilities.”

The general manager lamented that some people became disabled as a result of sporadic gunshots and bomb blasts that at a time was recurrent decimal in Borno.