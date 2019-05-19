BOA Lawyers League: Advocaat Aiming to Continue Giant Killing in Semis Sunday

Surprise team of the 2019 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament, Advocaat is to play ALP/SPA Ajibade in one of the semi finals of this edition today.

Advocaat topped their giant-killing spree this season, creating the biggest upset knocking out Olisa Agbakoba Legal who are the defending champions.

They beat Olisa Agbakoba 2-0 to set up today’s semifinal clash with ALP/SPA Ajibade who defeated SOOB/NICCOM LLP 1-0.

Before the Advocaat clash with ALP/SPA Ajibade, former champions, Falana & Falana will take on the Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) in the first semifinals at the AstroTurf2000, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Falana & Falana defeated Templars 1-0 in one of the quarterfinals played last Sunday, while LSMJ overcame UUBO/ACAS 2-0 after a penalty shoot out that settled their tie, which ended goalless in regular time.

Meanwhile, the organisers have advised teams to arrive at the venue 30 minutes before their game, adding that everything has done to ensure the players, supporters and their guests have a good time tomorrow. The Lawyers League is held in memory of the late lawyer, Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode, who passed on 17 years ago.

The first semifinal will start by 3.30 p.m., while the second will hold by 3.50 p.m