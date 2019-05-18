Politicians and the Craze for Pension

Saturday letter3

On glancing at the caption of Tony Ademiluyi’s article on the above subject matter in THISDAY May 13th, I thought that my perusal was just to have a kind of bemused moment perhaps aiding me in whiling away my stressed up and fatigued mood. But at closer inspection it turned a source of pity and sorry state of affair for my beloved Nigerian society. The question is: when will my country breed a class of leaders whose majority sincerely have their nation in mind and qualified to spearhead its citizens to compete with the best in the world? My God have mercy on my country.

Idrees Abubakar, idreesesq@gmail.com