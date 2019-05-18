Polio Resurgence in Osun

Osun State Government yesterday vowed to combat the scourge of polio in the 30 local government areas of the state including area office Modakeke . Speaking yesterday at a stakeholders forum to educate the people of the state on the need to eradicate the menace of the diseases, the Executive Secretary Osun, State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi noted that there was need to commence vaccinations of children in the state to avoid worsen situations. It would be recalled that recently there was resurgence of polio in Lagos and Ogun states that affected many children. Dr. Fabiyi who spoke through Mrs. Taiwo Adeniji ,the assistant health promotion officer, Health Education unit of Osun State Primary Healthcare Development Board contended that it was imperative to combat the scourge for the state health development. The Executive Secretary remarked that the state has mapped out strategies to combat the outbreak with title ‘Out Break Response to Polio in Osun State’ (OBR). He stressed that the implementation date for the vaccination within the state would commence between 18–21 this month on house-to-house bases. The Executive secretary remarked that other strategies to be adopted includes house to house vaccination, facilities based vaccination and Road vaccination. He then advised all the stakeholders in the system to rise up and ensure that nobody or house is left out of the scheme for the benefit of all the members of Osun Communities. Dr. Fabiyi also urged all the residents and religion leaders to educate their members on the need to get their children vaccinated for their wellbeing.

