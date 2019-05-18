Dogara’s Ally, Tukur, Dumps APC for  PDP

An ally of Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has finally dumped the All Progressives Congress. Tukur, who has been an ardent critic of the outgoing Governor of Bauchi State since 2015. Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Bauchi, he said his allegiance was with the PDP. When asked if he was still a member of the APC he said: “That is a billion Naira question. For those in Bauchi State who belong to the Buharists, I am one of them and I belong to that club. But I have ceased to be a member for the fact that I have been failed woefully by the person of Mr. President. I have decided to opt out of everything that has to do with him (President Muhammadu Buhari). So long as he is in the APC, I cease to be with him.” Asked if it will be right to say he has dumped the APC, he said “certainly, you can say it aloud.” Also asked if he is joining the Peoples Democratic Party which has won the Governorship election in the state and would be taking over from the APC as the new ruling party, Tukur said he worked for the PDP and was entitled to benefit from the success of the party.

Tukur said: “I have worked for the PDP from the President down to the very Members of the House of Assembly in Bauchi state, so where is my allegiance?” When asked if he has now joined the PDP, he reiterated that: “That was why I worked for (Abubakar) Atiku down to the Member representing my Constituency.”