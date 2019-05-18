Corruption: Let Children Know  Effect of Nation’s Development, Charges CACOL

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Comrade Debo Adeniran has urged parents to wake up to their responsibility in shaping the value of the next generation by teaching their children in recognising corruption and know its adverse effect on the development of the country.

Adeniran gave the charge at a public lecture organised by CACOL to mark its 15 years of existence, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital .

The Executive Chairman while speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Corruption In Nigeria’s Political Procession’ said parents have vital roles to play in the fight against corruption in the country.

While condemning some parents who had remained hell bent in the promotion of corruption in the society, Adeniran lamented that unchecked corruption in Nigeria public institutions according to him has destroyed people’s faith in governance that make people find means of survival.

He said, “School curriculums must incorporate ethics and civic education in the curriculum. parents, teachers and school administrators must recognise their responsibility to shape the value of the next generation by exhibiting high standards of integrity, honesty and transparency in their action”

“Citizens are unlikely to be motivated to be combat corruption because experience suggests that nothing will change. A history of inept leadership have destroyed public believe in governance and created a sense of fatalism.”

He noted that new approaches should be adopted to Create social incentive for collective action against corruption.

He further said that leaders must inspire faith in anti-corruption effort by implementing tangible reforms in public institutions.

He urged Federal government to embark on program that would make corruption difficult for citizens to committee in Nigeria.

He charged government to release houses that had been seized from those that acquire illegal properties for public consumption to make life more comfortable for citizenry’s.

He called on civil society, communities leaders to develop their domain and promote a national social contract that reward accountability and enforces social sanctions for unacceptable behaviour.

“The present effort even at the federal level we believe that the legal that is being operationalised like TSA, BVN and others instruments, if they are diligently implemented people would abandon illicit properties, houses, money and several other things.

“Those who involved in illegal we run away like others did so that the country will be peaceful for us. Those houses being got through illicit means could be converted to public utilisation that would also make things easy for government to run while people we have direct access to things that will make their life more meaningful” he said