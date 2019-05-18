Celtic Plot Move for Chelsea’s Nigerian Defender, Tomori

Scottish champions Celtic are exploring ways to sign Nigeria Football Federation target Fikayo Tomori in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Mirror says The Hoops are plotting a move to land the signature of the England U-21 star on a permanent transfer.

Tomori has had an amazing season on loan at Derby County, whom he helped reach the Championship playoffs final and the semifinal tie against Leeds United at Elland Road was his 54th appearance of the season in all competitions.

Born in Calgary, Canada, the central defender started his career at the Chelsea Academy in 2005 and was handed his first team debut in a Premier League clash against Leicester City at the age of 18.

Celtic are in the market for a central defender with Dedryck Boyata set to leave the club in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Named Derby County Player of the Year last month, Tomori is contracted to Chelsea until the end of the 2020-2021 Season.

The Rams could join the race for his services if they beat Aston Villa in the Championship playoffs final.