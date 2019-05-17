Wande Coal, Niniola Thrill Fans At Red Night Party

Vanessa Obioha

The black diamond Wande Coal, Niniola and Skiibii set the stage on fire recently at national premium lager, Gulder’s flagship consumer engagement platform, The Red Night Party.

Held at the blue roof LTV 8 ground, consumers were treated to non-stop entertainment. True to its name, The Red Night party was categorized by musical performances, entertaining games, and exciting giveaways. Host, Bollylomo gained mastery of the audience with an epic anchoring performance which kept the audience at the edge of their seats all night long.

Fans and lovers of music were treated to great performances from the black diamond as he left the crowd asking for more. The afro pop singer thrilled fun-loving partygoers by delivering electrifying performance that lit up the night. He set the mood for the night with his evergreen hit ‘Bumper to Bumper’, before delivering other smashing songs like ‘You Bad’ and ‘Iskaba’.

The audience not wanting to be outdone by the music star took up to the stage to display some energetic dance moves.

Niniola and Skibii refusing to be outdone equally brought their A-game to the show with their astounding performances.

Brand Manager Gulder, Kolawole Akintimehin prior to the show affirmed that the brand is centered on encouraging it’s esteemed consumers to own their journey.

“We are excited to kick off the first ever Gulder Red Night Party, The theme of owning your journey is an incentive which will help individuals, and consumers have a good definition of their personal journeys in all spheres of their endeavours, encouraging them to own their journey to success and be the best version of themselves as they journey through life,” he said.

Gulder beer is renowned for being a staple of the young, bold and courageous Nigerian. Celebrating the daring and brave spirit of modern Nigerians, whilst cheering them on as they go on their quest towards success.