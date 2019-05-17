WAFU Cup: Falcons Overcome Ghana in Penalties to Reach Final

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are through to the final of the WAFU Women’s Cup after eliminating arch-rivals and cup holders Ghana 4-2 in the semi-final match played at the Parc des Sport last night.

Thomas Dennerby’s side will now take on the hosts in the final of the competition after defeating the holders on penalties.

Mercy Tago’s ladies made a fine start to the game as Mukarama Abdulai dashed into the area to shoot but Evelyn Nwabouku made a block to divert it behind for a corner.

With Ghana failing to capitalise on their early chances in the opening 15 minutes, Nigeria came alive and almost found an opener through Rafait Sule in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, both teams missed several scoring chances and neither side could find the back of the net before the end of regulation time.

It took kicks from the penalty mark to separate both teams as the Super Falcons avenged last edition’s semi-final defeat to the Black Queens.

For Ghana, it was a disappointment as they failed in their quest to defend the title they won last year.

Earlier, Ange Koko N’Guessan and Mariam Diakite were on target as Cote d’Ivoire secured a 2-1 comeback semi-final win over Mali to reach the final.

The match had to go into penalties after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

Alice Ogebe, Chidinma Okeke and Amarachi Okoronkwo all converted their penalties.

Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved one of the penalties of the Black Queens.

The Falcons will now face host team, Cote d’Ivoire who defeated Mali in the first semi-final clash 2-1 in the final Saturday.