Leadway Wins UBA Pensions’ Sports Tournament

Leadway Pensure has emerged the overall winner of the annual UBA Pensions Sports Tournament that took place last weekend in Lagos

The competition organised annually by UBA Pensions Custodian Ltd for its clients, provided friends and families the opportunity to network, mingle and generally take some time off their usual busy and hectic schedule.

This year’s event which held at the Upbeat Centre, Lekki Lagos, was the 10th edition. 14 PFAs from across the country participated in the competition, higher than the 12 involved in the previous edition in 2018.

Stanbic IBTC Pensions maintained its second position as it had in the previous edition, while AIICO Pensions, which were the overall winner in the 2018 edition, won the third place position.

In all 79 medals were won, while six special recognition awards were given out during the event namely;(overall winner trophy, 1strunner-up winner trophy, 2nd runner-up winner trophy, Most valuable player, Best keeper and Highest goal scorer).

Participating companies in the pension industry were treated to a time of fun, games and relaxation, amidst an atmosphere of intense competition at the

The participating PFAs were: AIICO Pensions, ARM Pension, AXA Mansard Pension, FCMB Pensions, Fidelity Pensions, IEI Anchor Pensions, Leadway Pensure, PAL Pensions, Premium Pension, Radix Pension, Sigma Pensions, Stanbic IBTC Pensions, Trustfund Pension and Veritas Glanvills Pensions.

These teams competed in Five-a-side-football, Chess, Scrabble, Table Tennis (Male & Female), Snooker, Egg and Spoon, Sack race, and Virtual Game (FIFA 19) events, Penalty Shoot-outs.

Managing Director, UBA Pensions, Bayo Yusuf, who addressed the over 850 participants at the event, said that UBA Pensions organised the event annually in a bid to assist its clients to enjoy a time of bonding and interaction in a relaxed atmosphere, with the overall aim of fostering a healthy lifestyle.

He also noted that the initiative was not just about games being played but about learning lessons of failure, joy, disappointment, excitement, winning and losing.

While promising that upcoming editions would be bigger and better, Bayo Yusuf expressed satisfaction on the successful outcome of the event, which according to him, witnessed an increased turnout.