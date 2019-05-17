CUPP Spokesman Resigns as NYCN President

Accuses Dalung of perpetrating crisis in NYCN

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has resigned with immediate effect, his position as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

He said his resignation was to enable him to focus fully as the National Chairman of Action People’s Party (APP) and CUPP spokesperson.

Ugochinyere, while briefing the journalists, yesterday in Abuja, said: “Following my deep involvement in opposition politics during my leave from the youth council particularly as the spokesperson of the Nigerian opposition, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and as the National Chairman of Action People’s Party (APP), I have come to the informed conclusion that l may not be in a position to be totally neutral to lead Nigerian youths as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.”

He said another reason for his resignation was to avoid being in a position where his personal political interests and affiliations will conflict with the common interest of the generality of Nigerian youths.

“My long absence and foray into opposition politics has created a huge vacuum that has led to the emergence of factional leaders and splinter groups who are destroying the unity of the Council.”

“I have all it takes to sustain my leadership and claim to the presidency of the National Youth Council with the court judgment and my financial resources, but I have decided to make this great sacrifice of voluntarily stepping aside and call for early congress to institute a leadership that will unify us all and move us to greater heights,” he said.

Ugochinyere, who also accused the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and the ministry of causing the perennial crisis currently rocking the council, said: “While we were in office, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development contributed in no small measure to the perennial crisis rocking the council.

“Despite the affirmation of the legitimacy of our leadership by the FCT High Court, which is still valid and subsisting till today, the ministry has continued to disobey the valid orders of the court. The distraction from the ministry really slowed our pace.”

“With the negative actions of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, we were able to achieve within the time the launching of the NYCN Football Club, The Bulldozers which is presently doing very well in the FCT League.”

“We were also very prominent in the processes leading to the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by the National Assembly which has since been assented to by the president and which has made it possible for a lot of young Nigerians to

contest for elective offices in the country.”

Speaking further, the CUPP spokesperson stressed, “we also identified the location of the Five Billion Naira (N5,000,000,000.00) Youth Village land that was illegally sold and some of the persons who were involved in the sale. This discovery was a major reason why we were opposed as many persons in government were involved in the illegal land transaction.

“Our opponents were funded by those who partook in denying the youths their collective legacy.”

He called for early unity elections so that a new leadership will emerge in the council. This he said is in the interest of the youth council, to avoid a vacuum and take over and drive the council from where they stopped.