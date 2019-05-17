Boro Day: Dickson Calls for Intellectual Approach to N’Delta Agitation

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Thursday called on the Ijaw nation, particularly the Ijaw youths, to focus on intellectual approach in the struggle for justice, egalitarian society and resource control.

Represented by his Deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), Dickson, who made the call at this year’s Isaac Boro Day Anniversary/Wreath Laying Ceremony in Yenagoa, the state capital, urged the youths to imbibe the virtues of discipline, respect, perseverance and hard work.

In a statement issued yesterday, Dickson Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the Boro Day anniversary was not only a day of celebration but also a time for sober reflection and commitment to worthy causes that would impact mankind.

The governor noted that his administration had provided the enabling environment for self-development through the establishment of tertiary institutions and provision of

“Today, we have Boro Day as a rallying point to motivate ourselves. What we have done to immortalise Adaka Boro, including the building of the Heroes Park, are lasting legacies of this administration.

“We should start using our brains to compete. The governor has created various opportunities to empower the youths. Discipline is required on the part of the youths.

“They should have the capacity to endure because good things do not just happen overnight. They should learn to listen and respect their elders and constituted authority,” he said. In his remarks, the late revolutionary’s brother, David Boro, expressed appreciation to Dickson, his administration and the Ijaw nation for keeping the memory of Adaka Boro alive over the years.

He applauded the governor for initiating and completing various projects to immortalise the late Ijaw hero, but appealed on behalf of the Boro family for the completion of the few ones remaining.

Also in a goodwill message, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Elders’ Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola, appealed to the state government to enact a law to declare Boro Day as a public holiday.

Chief Doukpola also enjoined the state governor to interface with his counterparts in the Niger Delta region to ensure simultaneous celebration of the Boro Day.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, Mr. Austin Dressy-Dressman, said the creation of Rivers and Bayelsa States was a product of the struggle led by the late freedom fighter and urged the people to emulate his selfless sacrifice.