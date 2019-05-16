TSA Tackled Corruption in Civil Service Salary Payment, Says Abah

James Emejo in Abuja

There has been revelation of the corrupt practices which bedevilled the federal civil service before the adoption of biometric capturing technology.

It was learnt that a particular civil servant (names withheld) was collecting 20 salaries in the federal service before the implementation of biometrics and later the Single Treasury Account (TSA).

This was disclosed by a top consultant on public policy and former Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Joe Abah, during a presentation to the delegates from The Gambia who are on a two-week study tour of understudy the successful implementation of TSA in Nigeria.

He said: “The only way that we were able to catch him was through the fingerprints that he gave to that verification number.”

He said: “There are so many approaches you can take on reform, but I think, whatever approach you make, the citizens must see a tangible improvement.”

Abah, further spoke on how the adoption of technology helped in discovering and eradicating ghost workers in the system, particularly when the government computerised the payroll system and then linked account verification numbers to the payroll system.

He said: “When we first computerised our payroll, we discovered about 65,000 ghost workers. When we linked account verification numbers to them, we identified an additional 23,000 multiple payees. These were not ghost workers but workers collecting money from multiple points.

“There was a particular civil servant that was collecting 20 salaries and the only way that we were able to catch him was through the fingerprints that he gave to that verification number.”

Also, addressing the visitors, the Director of TSA at the Office of the Accountant-General, Sylva Okolieaboh, spoke about exemptions to the TSA and how technology was essential in driving the system.

According to him: “As long as you can have access online, you can connect to the TSA,” he said.

According to Okolieaboh, although the TSA is centralised, transaction and reconciliation on it have been decentralised.

“We have decentralised transaction, and also decentralised responsibility. If you are the one making the payment, you are the best person to reconcile. …if you look at the size of Nigeria, if we say we want to centralize reconciliation I can tell you we are likely to be on it forever.”

Details also emerged on how Remita was chosen to operate the TSA.

A Director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) between January 2016 to February 2017 who was the Team Leader for the development and implementation of the TSA, Salawu Zubairu, explained that Remita was chosen to operate the TSA platform after a series of deliberations at various stages.

According to Zubairu, before Remita was chosen, the government had considered the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which was owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and commercial banks.

This was in line with media reports that Remita and NIBSS made competitive presentations to the joint evaluation committee up to three times before it was accepted that Remita effectively addressed all the requirements expected by OAGF, CBN and their external consultants to support TSA e-payment and e-collection of government receipts.

He said: “Essentially our arrangement was that, CBN was to provide that gateway. So when it became obvious that they would not be able to provide that, we had to engage the NIBBS, which is owned by CBN and all commercial banks in Nigeria, and SystemSpecs, which is a private company. At the end of the day they (SystemSpecs) got selected.”

According to him, “The decision was made by the CBN essentially, even though we (OAGF) were part of the process. It’s the CBN that takes responsibility for providing gateway.”

On who pays for the services provided by Remita, Zubairu said: “Initially CBN paid Remita for the services. Along the line it became an issue, who is enjoying the services? Who are they providing the services to? It is the government that is enjoying the services, CBN is just a banker to the government and is actually doing it on behalf of the government.”

“Following a lot of engagement, the OAGF took over that responsibility but it continued to generate a lot of argument because some feel that the amount involved was huge. And we began to negotiate again with them (SystemSpecs).”