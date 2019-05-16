Foundation Calls for Equal Rights in WASH, Education for PLWD

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Ceder Seed Foundation has called for equal rights in the implementation of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), education, health and other areas that will improve the lives and wellbeing of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD).

The Founder and Executive Director, CSF, Ms. Lois Auta who made the call during a three-day training on WASH, organised by ActionAid in Abuja recently, also said the newly passed Act for PLWD should be implemented.

She lamented that PLWD, despite being the most intelligent in the world, have not only been sidelined in policies but also in the construction of public places such as construction of doors and toilets among others.

She said even government owned establishments such as ministries, agencies, parks, gardens, schools, hospitals were also guilty.

Auta said:” If you go to most public buildings, including those owned by the government, you will discover that several of their amenities do not cater for the needs of PLWD. You will begin to wonder if the government has us in mind when constructing the facilities.

“You will also notice that most policies don’t capture PLWD when they are being developed. PLWD should be given equal rights when it comes to WASH, and this should be seen in hospitals, parks, banks and other public places.”