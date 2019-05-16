Experts Proffer Preventive Medicine as Solution for Healthy Living

Rebecca Ejifoma

Health experts have urged Nigerians to adapt to simple lifestyle changes and preventive medicine as the way forward against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Stating this at a free medical outreach organised by Ashley Dennis Wellness Clinic in collaboration with Onikan Health Centre in Lagos, themed: ‘Beat Non-Communicable Diseases Together’, they said Nigerians often take their health as a last priority.

The Medical Director, Research Team, Ashley Dennis Wellness Clinic, Dr. Chima Oti, said, “The things one has power over are simple life changes, dieting, eating in smaller portions. Manage your diet and do exercises regularly.

“If you can’t afford seeing a doctor then target outreaches like this. NCDs are the ones people carry about that we don’t see. Its burden is huge. Every population has its own problem. for the Africans, hypertension is the problem.”

He said the problem with the healthcare system in Nigeria was that everyone waits for an emergency to have an operation or an accident.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally.

The doctor expressed that ailments like high blood pressure doesn’t come with symptoms. “If you can catch people doing simple tests like this, you can save them from having stroke, kidney problem”, he added.

To attend to the beneficiaries, five doctors from Onikan Health Centre and five medical officers from Dennis Ashley were on ground. Being its third year of free services to humanity, the clinic holds free medical services biennially across Lagos.

Speaking also, Dr. Ikunna Onwuanibe of Dennis Ashley, noted that some people carry too much weight and do not know how important those aspects are to their health.

“Hopefully, we are here to increase awareness of being physically fit, good weight, eating well and making sure people look after themselves.”

Meanwhile, she advised that persons above age 40 should see their doctors once a year, as well as those above 30 with family history of blood pressure or diabetes.