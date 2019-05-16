Emirates Commemorates 15 Years of Service in Nigeria

The promoters of Emirate Airlines, have described the brand’s 15 years operation in Nigeria as a success story.

It commenced operation in 2004 with four flights per week from Dubai to Lagos linked with Accra in Ghana, operated by the A330-200 aircraft. The following year, Emirates increased its services from four to six flights a week, and following further demand, it became a daily operation in October 2005. The airline has seen a steady growth in operations, and on 1 January 2006, Lagos was delinked from Accra and became a direct service to Dubai. Emirates started its second daily service to Lagos in February 2009.

The airline’s Regional Manager, West Africa, Afzal Parambil, while commenting on the anniversary, was quoted in a statement to have said: “Emirates has enjoyed a strong relationship with Nigeria, and remains deeply committed to the market. Over the past 15 years, we have not only seen our operations grow, but our product develops to cater to the taste and requirements of our Nigerian customers. We constantly strive to provide our passengers with an unforgettable travel experience, and our growth is a testament to the fact that we are on the right track.”

Emirates SkyCargo also started operations in 2004 and has since carried 14,000 tonnes of mobile phones, garments and personal effects as imports, and has exported over 4,000 tonnes of fresh Kolanuts, beverages and mobile phones. Currently, Emirates has 271 aircraft in service and operates to 158 destinations in 86 countries. Its staff strength in Nigeria is presently almost 150.