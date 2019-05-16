Buhari Leaves for Saudi Arabia Today to Perform Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja today on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the kingdom.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

According to the statement, the president, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey on May 16 and return to Abuja on May 21.

The president last performed the Umrah in Saudi Arabia in February 2016.

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.