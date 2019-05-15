United Capital Partners Africa Fintech Foundry

In its bid to drive growth and innovation within the fintech industry, United Capital Plc has gone into partnership with Africa Fintech Foundry, one of the continent’s premier tech startup accelerators for the AFF Disrupt 2019 conference.

The conference which holds in Lagos tomorrow, is expected to engender interaction about fintech through panel discussions, masterclasses and the main conference itself. Speakers are expected from the length and breadth of the local and international fintech community, including leaders of top banking, telecommunications and technology organizations around the country and continent.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital, Peter Ashade, was quoted in a statement to have said, “as an industry leader in finance and an organisation committed to financial inclusion across the continent, we are very aware that fintech is the future of finance. Consequently, we are also very interested in the conversation on innovating and shaping the future of fintech itself as a tool for driving our purpose.”

Ashade added, “our participation at Disrupt 2019 aligns with our group strategy of leveraging technology to better empower our clients with bespoke financial services.

“We are aware that eight out of the top ten global brands are Fintech companies and what better way to show our involvement than to be part of this conference. During the conference, visitors can come to our stand to learn more about United Capital various offerings as well as set up an Investnow account among others.”