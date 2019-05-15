Buhari Goes on Umrah Thursday 

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, otherwise known as lesser pilgrimage.
A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president is embarking on the trip on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.
According to him, the president who will be accompanied on the trip by his close personal aides, will return to the country on Tuesday, May 21.
Shehu added that Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be embarked upon any time of the year.