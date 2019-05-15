Buhari Goes on Umrah Thursday 

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president is embarking on the trip on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

According to him, the president who will be accompanied on the trip by his close personal aides, will return to the country on Tuesday, May 21.