Dickson Commends Buhari for Emefiele’s Reappointment

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for a second term.

Dickson, who is also the chairman of South-south Governors’ Forum, said it was encouraging and a display of leadership for the president, who inherited Emefiele from the Jonathan administration in 2019, to retain him at the expiration of his first tenure.

The governor’s comments were contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday.

He stressed that it was indeed important for him as the chairman of the forum to praise the president’s efforts in an area where he is found to have done the right thing.

He said Buhari did well and deserved commendation for the bold decision to appreciate the efforts, competence and qualities of a South-south son in the person of Emefiele by reappointing him for a second term as the leader of the nation’s apex bank.

He said: “I wish to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for mustering the courage to reappoint the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Emefiele, for a second tenure.

“As the Chairman of the South-south Governors’ Forum, I find it necessary to commend the president for appreciating a son of the South-south and keeping faith in his competences as the head of the CBN.

“It is a fact that the president’s action is worthy of commendation and it is indeed important that when the right thing is done it has to be appreciated irrespective of political divide. The zone is grateful to the president for this move.”

Dickson also paid glowing tributes to former Senate president, Senator David Mark, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, for their sacrifices, patriotism and uncommon input to national development.

He said that both Mark and Ekweremadu would be remembered for their selfless sacrifice in the quest to develop democratic governance through sustained initiation and contributions to quality processes of legislation in the country.

He said that Mark, who is leaving the National Assembly after a record fifth time, spanning 20 years, and Ekweremadu, who got elected for the fifth time, distinguished themselves as national icons with a reputation for good governance.

He said it was indeed incontrovertible that the two senators made serious efforts to deepen the democratic culture in the society

The governor said that he was not in doubt that the constituencies represented by Mark and Ekweremadu would laud them for their services, contacts and experience and indeed role in national development.