Buhari, Emefiele Meet in Aso Rock

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House behind closed doors.

Emefiele’s meeting with Buhari came a few days after he was re-appointed by the president for another tenure of five years.

He did not speak with journalists after the meeting.

Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 to replace the then suspended CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, now the Emir of the newly balkanised Kano Emirate.

Buhari re-appointed him last week ahead of the expiration of his first five-year tenure on June 3.

Emefiele is the first CBN governor to be re-appointed for another tenure since 1999.