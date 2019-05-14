Abe: Nigerian Constitution Guarantees Freedom of Religion

Esther Oluku

The senator representing Rivers South-east senatorial district in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to practice any religion of his choice.

Abe made the declaration while speaking at the 2019 Bob Marley Day celebration which was held in Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

The senator said: “In this country, we believe in freedom of religion. People are free to practice their faith and every Nigerian is protected by our constitution in the practice of such as long as no one is harmed.

“What I see you doing here is promoting music, art and celebrating culture and an icon of black consciousness, Bob Marley. I am therefore proud to be associated with this movement.

“I congratulate and thank you for inviting me and next year, if it holds in Port Harcourt, I would like to be here to celebrate with you.”

Abe lamented that Nigerians pay huge amount of money to watch the Notting Hill Carnival in London but do not find it necessary to watch such carnivals in their own country.

“If this were to be the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Nigerians would pay money to go there and honour them. Now, because it is happening at Rumuomasi in Port Harcourt, everybody pretends as if something wrong is going on here. What is happening here is music, art, and God.”

He added that he was delighted to have been a part of the event. “I have been promising to attend this event and today I am here in person. I am very happy to be here and to be a part of this movement.”

Earlier in his remarks, leader of Rastafarians in Nigeria, Ras Edu Dickson, prayed God to bless Abe for honouring them with his presence.

Dickson said that “truth has never been hidden. Here comes the truth, our father, and as he has honoured the Rastaman, may zion and heavens honour him from now henceforth.”