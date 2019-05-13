Excited Muhammed Grabs First Goal for HNK Gorica

Erstwhile Golden Eaglets’ Captain Musa Muhammed has described his first goal for HNK Gorica in the Croatian Priva HHL as a big breakthrough after his side crushed NK Istra 1961 4-1 on Friday.

The 22-year-old capped a remarkable performance of the evening in the home fixture played at Gradski Stadion Velika with the final goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

Earlier, Senegalese Cherif Ndiaye got the curtain raiser in the 58th minute while Matija Dvornekovic and Lukasz Zwolinsnki were the other scorers in the 70th and 79th minute.

“ I’m just too excited scoring my first goal for HNK Gorcia and it’s a reward for my consistency over the last few months,” the 22-year-old stated.“ It’s a good feeling to have finally scored my first goal for the club since my arrival here.”

Since he turned pro in 2015, the former Flying Eagles captain has played in Turkey and Bulgaria but has been in excellent form since arrival at HNK Gorcia after loan spells at Basaksehir and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Friday’s 4-1 win over NK Istra has further pushed HNK Gorcia to fifth position in the top region of the table as the club search for one of the three continental tickets with three more round of matches to be played.

“I’m just happy to be here now with HNK Gorica and my transfer here is good for my career,” the free-scoring defender who was top scorer when he led Nigeria to win the CAF U-20 AFCON in 2015 hinted when he arrived at the club last August.

“People here really like me and I love to work with this kind of people and I hope we can achieve something great together. Honestly, I’m just happy to be here.”