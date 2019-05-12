Buhari Mourns Veteran Filmmaker, Ugbomah

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly movie makers, in mourning the passage of veteran filmmaker, Chief Eddie Ugbomah, who died at 78.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja and Sunday, condoled with family, friends and associates of the ace actor, director and producer.

The president acknowledged that the contribution of Ugbomah to the development of Nigeria’s film industry would remain indelible, starting out early with studies and training in London, before returning in the 70’s to promote drama and movies. Buhari also recalled that Ugbomah was not only a gifted story teller, but a social commentator and activist. According to the president, Ugbomah’s themes and tube presentations explored narratives that directly impacted on many lives and advocated better government policies and programmes. Buhari added that the departed, who served as Chairman of Nigeria Film Corporation, understood film as a veritable tool for communication, and used it positively for national development. He prayed that God would grant Ugbomah’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family. (NAN)