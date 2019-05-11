AEDC Schedule 900,000 Customers for Metering

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it has scheduled about 900,000 of its customers for metering within its franchise area for the first instance.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Managing Director of the AEDC, Mr. Ernest Mupwaya, during the flag- off of the company’s Metre Asset Provider Scheme in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to the Managing Director, who was represented by the AEDC’s director of corporate services, Odubiyi Abimbola, “being moving target, the number may increase and as it does, the vendors will take the increase number along and the project is expected to last for 36 months.”

He gave the names of the vendors selected for the metering project simply as MOJEC, TUBOR and MERON.

He said: “While MOJEC will handle the Federal Capital Territory and Kogi State, MERON will operate in Nasarawa State. The pedigrees of the vendors approved for the AEDC by the regulator are well known to us as we have worked with them in the past.

“We are optimistic that they will deliver on this project as they have always done. On our part, we have provided all the back-end facilities to make the process very simple and user friendly.”

Mupwaya informed customers at the event that they don’t need to offset their outstanding electricity bills before obtaining the prepaid meters.

He however revealed that the outstanding bills owed by AEDC customers will be migrated to the prepaid meters when installed and such customers will continue to offset the bills instalmentally.