FMN Launches Golden Penny Jollof Noodles

In order to sustain its market share and continuously satisfy consumers quest for tasty foods, Flour Mills Nigeria, has introduced Golden Penny Jollof Noodles.

The Category Manager, Golden Penny noodles, Chiaka Eluchie, expressed confidence that the new product would excite its numerous customers.

She made the remark in Lagos, at the Golden Penny Wholesalers forum organised to unveil Golden Penny Jollof noodles.

She said: ‘‘we want the federal government to give us some concessions, protect local manufacturers with favourable policies to compete favourably at the global market.

“We have expertise in making most of the products coming into the country. These policies would grow local businesses if implemented and you know that Nigerian economy heavily relies on the manufacturing industry, so if we do well, Nigeria economy will also do well.’’

Eluchie further revealed that Golden Penny has recreated the noodles with a unique blend of spices that is designed to meet consumers ever changing needs.

She said: ”We are known for quality products, we don’t just launch into the market. We have done our market survey and consumer research knowing that Nigerians have a nostalgic feeling for Jollof rice so we decided to produce the Jollof noodles flavour.

‘‘For us, Golden Penny noodles is one of the top three brands in this category for over 10 years, so we are using this launch to excite our consumers by giving them another flavour .

“We have done so much research on wheat flavours and their appeal to consumers, so we decided to come out with Jollof noodles flavour. This brand is one of its kind, made from a unique blend of spices that gives the intriguing jollof taste.’’

According to her, Golden Penny which currently holds 10 per cent of the N109bn noodles market share has the intention of increasing the market share even further.