Clerics Tasks FG on Spate of Killings in the North

Mary Nnah

Following the torrent of killings currently taking in the Northern part of Nigeria, the Archbishop of Lagos Province of the African Church, His Grace, The Most Rev Julius Oludotun Ogunseye has passionately appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action.

He tasked the government to curb what he described as “spate of senseless and needless killings” that is currently ravaging several parts of Northern Nigeria.

Speaking on the state of the nation during a press briefing that heralded the opening of the second Bi-annual Congress of Lagos Province of the African Church Bethlehem last Friday, Ogunseye said it was mindful to note that there cannot be any meaningful development in any nation bedevilled with security challenges.

He said therefore that the Federal Government should live above politics to decisively deal with the current escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, killing of innocent citizens, and terrorism in some parts of the country.

Speaking on the theme of the congress tagged, “In Him We Have Our Redemption”, the cleric said that the human race had once been guilty and convicted of sin through the first parents on earth – Adam and Eve, and by implication were meant to serve the punishment for the sin of disobedience by experiencing hardship, affliction and death.

He noted further that through Jesus Christ’s death on the cross, redemption came, adding that God does not want any human being to experience hardship and affliction and that was why He provided a saviour, His own dear son, Jesus Christ to die for the sins man had committed.

He stressed therefore that the entire human race in existence is as a result of the favour of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary.

Ogunseye also called on all state governments to ensure that the payment of the recently Federal Government proposed minimum wage of N30,000 was made operative immediately and paid as at when due.

Also speaking was the Provincial Vice Lay President of the Province, Dr. Segun Adenekan, who reminded the government that the wage is not a realist living salary for workers, but was arrived at after series of negotiations.

He therefore urged governments to ensure the payment cuts across boards, noting that there would always be paucity of funds; hence they should cut reckless spending and manage monies more judiciously.

He also advised state governments to be circumspect and become more knowledgeable on increasing internally generated revenue (IGR).