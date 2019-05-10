CAS Hosts AFSS Alumnus for Best Overall Result

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, recently hosted an alumnus of the Air Force Secondary School (AFSS), Ikeja, Lagos, Master Peter Seunara Arotiba, who stunned the academic world.

Arotiba emerged the best overall candidate in the 2018 May/June West African Examination Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the whole of West Africa, with 9 A-1s in 9 Subjects, beating over 1.9 Million candidates that sat for the examination.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the courtesy visit, which held in the CAS’ Office, came on the heels of the Award of Excellence presented to him during the NAF 55th Anniversary Dinner/Gala Night held on April 29, 2019.

Speaking during the visit, the CAS congratulated the young lad and assured him that the entire Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Family was excited about his outstanding performance.

He noted that Peter, by his various academic feats, had carved a niche for himself and placed the name of AFSS Ikeja, and indeed all NAF Secondary Schools, on the global map.

Abubakar therefore urged him to keep the flag flying and continue to make the NAF and Nigeria proud as a worthy ambassador of NAF Secondary Schools.

He also stressed that excellence was not a function of where one comes from but a product of hard work, discipline and determination. The CAS noted that the NAF, on its part, would continue to support Arotiba in his future endeavours.

Master Peter Arotiba, who was born on 5 November 2001 to Barrister and Mrs Olu Arotiba, hails from Mopa-Moro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He has won many laurels and awards, which include first position in the 2017 Naija English Championship organized by Dragnet Solutions Limited, First Position in the 2018 Naija Mathematics Championship and Overall best result in 2017 Joint Promotion Examination of NAF Secondary Schools.

He was also part of the AFSS Team that came second in the second edition of the CAS Inter-NAF Secondary Schools’ Quiz Competition. His Team also came first in the 2017 Young Engineering Project Quiz Competition.

Arotiba also recorded consistently outstanding academic performances throughout his time at AFSS Ikeja, emerging overall Best Student in JSS2, JSS3, SS1,SS2 and best graduating Student in SS3.

He recently gained admission into the Prestigious University of Ibadan, where he is studying Medicine and Surgery. Arotiba was accompanied on the visit by his mother.