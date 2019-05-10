Anti-graft Agency Grills Sanusi’s Ex-aide over Alleged Financial Misappropriation

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Isa Bayero, the former aide to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, thursday honoured the invitation by the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, over allegations of financial misappropriation of the Kano Emirate’s funds.

Bayero who also served as chief aide to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, told reporters that, when he appeared before the investigating panel, he was presented, with some documents, which he went through and requested for more time to study and return the documents.

‘’ I was not given any specific time to report but if I am able to go through the documents (today), May 9, I will call back the following day to face the panel for further interrogation.’’

Isa also said he was quizzed, and also mandated to report today (Friday) with some documents, which he did not disclose to reporters.

He expressed satisfaction, with the probe, adding that the truth will prevail.

During yesterday’s interrogation, only Bayero appeared before the panel of investigators, while the other three invitees failed to honour the invitation.

When asked, why the other invitees, failed to show up, Bayero simply, said he was not their mouthpiece, adding that he was at the anti-graft agency to represent himself.