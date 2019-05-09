NDDC Plans Big for Sports, Focuses on Facilities Devt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is planning big for sports, if the vision of the commission’s acting Chairman Prof. Nelson Braimbraifa is anything to go by.

A competent NDDC source disclosed early this week that Braimbraifa, a lover of sports has identified the need to use sports to woo Niger Delta youths and harness their sports potentials.

According to sources within the commission, the NDDC boss is coming up with a blueprint for sports with special focus on putting in place state of the art sports facilities in most Niger Delta communities.

“The whole idea he (the acting chairman) is coming up with is to lay a solid foundation for sports in the region. He wants to do it by putting in place sports infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the region. “Communities and neighborhoods would have recreational sports centres where the youths can go and train.

“That way, the youths can engage in sports rather than idle away. This is a new direction that would see NDDC using sports to combat youth restiveness,” the source hinted.

He stressed that NDDC has over the years been doing a good job in the area of road construction, provision of water and electricity to communities without paying much attention to sports.

“Sports is going to receive good attention moving forward given the new blueprint the NDDC leadership is working on and they intend to get an expert who understands the sports terrain, especially in the area of sports facilities to partner it,” the informed source concluded.