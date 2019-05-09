EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker over N4m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has said it has arrested a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly (name withheld), for alleged N4 million fraud.

The commission’s Zonal Head, Mr Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Sharu said that the legislator was arrested over alleged cheating, obtaining by false pretence and money laundering involving about N4 million.

He said that the lawmaker had some time in 2015 sold some plots of land to six retired teachers, prior to his political ambition.

“The lawmaker also issued receipts to the land buyers with the name of a company, which does not exist.

“The complainants — Mary Kolade, Ezekiel Babatunde, Felicia Adebiyi, Grace Awolola, Julius Omole and Abiodun Balogun — alleged that the suspect sold many plots of land to them, claiming to be the owner.

“They, however, later discovered that the land belonged to the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

“After paying about N4 million to the lawmaker, they decided to survey the plots of land so as to put their survey number on the deed of transfer between them.

“They then discovered through the officials of the Kwara State Ministry of Land and Housing that the land belonged to the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

“They were also barred from constructing anything on the land. All efforts made by the retirees to retrieve their money from the Kwara State House of Assembly member proved abortive,” he said.

Sharu further told NAN that the commission also arrested six suspected internet fraudsters and recovered from them some cars, laptops, different types of phones and charms, among other items.

He said that two of the suspected fraudsters were arrested at the Ilorin International Airport while trying to board a plane in order to run away.

According to the zonal head, all the arrested persons will remain in the EFCC custody until they are charged to court. (NAN)