Delta Govt Approves Phase II of Teachers Devt Centre

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the construction of the phase two of the proposed Teachers Professional Development Centre (TPDC) in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this was one of the decisions taken at the State Executive Council meeting Thursday at the Government House in Asaba presided over by the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

‘’The centre, when completed, will train and retrain teachers at all levels to enhance their proficiency in the discharge of their duties,” Ukah said, noting that the approval for the construction of the first phase of the project was given in December 2017.

The commissioner further stated, while briefing journalists on other outcomes of the meeting, that “the meeting also approved the upgrade of facilities at Army Day Secondary School, Effurun and Zik Grammar School in Sapele.

“Some streets off Anwai Road in Asaba, the state capital, were equally approved for construction. They are Paul Ikediashi Street/Nonye Ugboma Close/Barrister I. M. O. Nwabuoku Crescent/Chief J. Obi Street.’’