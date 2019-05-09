CSO Throws weight behind Goje in Race for Senate Presidency

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly (NASS), a group under the auspices of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of Senator Danjuma Goje.

The NGO in a statement said Goje, has the required legislative and administrative experience and finesse to rebuild the Nigeria of our dreams and compliment the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the group Comrade Solomon Adodo, said the support given to Goje was borne out of a genuine desire to add impetus towards bringing about a leadership that will effectively drive legislative processes, functions, activities and programmes that will accelerate national development.

Adodo also emphasised the qualities of the Senator which he enumerated as encompassing hardwork, experience, expertise, competence, commitment to overall national development and political versatility.

“I am fully aware that there are other contenders to this seat. But our coalition has chosen to pitch tent with Danjuma Goje. This decision is as a result of his incontrovertible track records which fuel our conviction and belief in his ability to deliver on any given or assigned task.

“As a Governor of Gombe state for two terms, he ensured due diligence, commitment, dedication to duty brought the state out of the woods to the modern status it now occupies in the comity of States in the nation. It is on record that Gombe State enjoyed significant peace and security throughout the tenure of Sen. Goje and this opened the space for economic growth and jobs creation. We want the same replicated at the national level”.

“We have reviewed his contribution to legislative business in particular and the nation by extension which earned him the Chairmanship of Budget and Appropriation Committee. By allocating resources to the most critical sectors of the nation, he has impacted positively on the economic and infrastructural base of the country.

“We are optimistic that, the tested, trusted, ready, willing and available compatriot will deploy such energy to stabilise the Senate and place it on the path to successful deliberations and quality legislation. We therefore appeal to all Senators-elect across Party vote Goje as the President of the 9th Senate” Adodo said.