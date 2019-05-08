Court Adjourns Dokpesi’s N5bn Libel Suit Till June 18

FCT High Court, Apo, on Wednesday adjourned until June 18, a N5 billion defamation suit, filed by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, against the Minister of Information and Culture and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, filed the suit on April 30, seeking N5 billion in damages from Mohammed and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

He alleged that Mohammed and Malami defamed his character by the inclusion of his name on the treasury looters’ list.

At the continuation of trial, Dokpesi while being led in evidence by his counsel, Nkem Okoro, tendered various newspaper publications to support his claim of the defamatory statement made by the minister in the press conference on March 30, 2018.

Publication from THISDAY, Vanguard, Daily Trust, Tribune, leadership and Telegraph of March 31, 2018 were tendered by the claimant and admitted into exhibit.

The DAAR communication boss also tendered a CD titled “politics today “containing the visual content of the defamatory statement made listing him among the looters of the national Treasury.

Counsel to Lai Mohammed, Mr Terhember Akpe, objected that the content of CD was not known nor the maker.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi ruled that since foundation was laid for the document and it was pleaded, it was admissible.

Okoro, also applied and was granted permission to have the content of the CD played in the open court at the next adjourned day.

Dokpesi also tendered a letter written to him by the American Embassy on March 16, revoking his visa as a result of the minister’s conference listing him among the looters of the national treasury.

He also tendered a letter written on his behalf to Mohammed by Chief Mike Ozekhome titled “Demand for Apology and retraction” and was admitted as exhibit.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi adjourned the case until June 18, for continuation of hearing, at the instance of Okoro, holding fort for Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, counsel to Dokpesi.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Dokpesi had filed a suit on April 30, seeking N5 billion damages from Mohammed and Malami.

NAN reports that Dokpesi, besides the N5 billion damages, is also asking the court to order the defendants to publish a full retraction of the said publication.

He further asked the court to order the defendants to tender an unreserved apology to him, in all the major electronic and print media outlets in the country.

He also urged the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, partners, representatives, from further writing, publishing defamatory words about the plaintiff.(NAN)