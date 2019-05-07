UNGA President Meets Buhari, Describes Nigeria as Formidable UN Member

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Maria Espinosa, Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

Espinosa, who arrived Nigeria Monday night, met with Buhari as part of the process towards handing over to a Nigerian as the next President of the UN.

After the meeting, which held between 12 noon and 12.30pm behind closed doors, the UN chief briefed State House correspondents where she described Nigeria as a formidable member of the UN.

Details later…