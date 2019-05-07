Ekiti Lawmaker Produces Movie on Yoruba’s Unity, Ooni’s Honour

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A theatre practitioner and member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olayode Omotoso, has harped on the need for Yoruba to remain united for it to be a strong political force in the country.

As part of his contribution for the sustenance of the unity of the Yoruba people, Omotoso, who represents Ido/Osi constituency in the state assembly, would on Tuesday, May 7 launch a movie that preaches unity among Yoruba people.

The movie titled ‘Yoruba’s Unity’ and produced by Olasca Media Network International which is billed for launch at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, paid glowing tributes to the progenitor of the Yorubas race (Oduduwa) and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The producer, who made the disclosure in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said the programme powered by the House of Oduduwa was geared towards redirecting the race to the path of unity through self-discovery.

According to him, Yoruba nation was renowned as civilised people among the geopolitical zones of the country, stating that enmity has troubled the land and prevented it from achieving the dreams and objectives of its founding fathers over the years.

“The film will rekindle our memory and reverse the age-long enmity between Yoruba traditional rulers, political leaders and eminent personalities that made things fell apart and gave the Yorubas a great set-back socially and politically, which our leaders do not think of how to reverse”, the producer said.

The lawmaker said the film was conceptualised to complement the efforts of Oba Ogunwusi, who have been playing fatherly role by taking immediate action after his ascension to the throne to pay royal and familiarisation visits to traditional rulers in a bid to foster unity.

“The striking quality of unity of the Yoruba race is its concept as a solution to all problems that had troubled the land for years. Unity had been a blessing to us at a time. This is what this film seems to highlight.

“Other ultimate objective apart from fostering unity among Yoruba people is to facilitate establishment of Oduduwa Theatre Village in Ile-Ife to promote our culture through films, and will be among the best in the world,” the producer added.