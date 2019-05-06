Ighodaro Moves Up as Actis’ Senior Advisor

Hamid Ayodeji

Actis, a multi- asset emerging market investment company across the world, has appointed Ms. Adiba Ighodaro as a senior advisor and Head of Strategic Relationships.

Ighodaro moves to this newly created role from her former position of Head, Actis’ Investor Development Group (“IDG”) in the Americas.

She is been replaced by Ms. Maureen E. O’Toole.

According to a statement yesterday by Actis, Maureen was most recently was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley in the Investment Management Division where she led the Managed Futures department. She has held senior positions in alternative investments management and distribution at Morgan Stanley, K2 Advisors and Citigroup. Maureen will be based in Actis’ New York office and will join the senior leadership of the Investor Development team, where she will report to Neil Brown, Global Head of the Investor Development Group.

Adiba has been with Actis for 28 Years, 13 of which were spent on the investment side of the business, during which she founded Actis’ Nigeria office. She was a key early member of IDG, and has been an instrumental leader in raising the US$15 billion that Actis has secured since inception.

Adiba’s new role will report directly to Actis’ Senior Partner, Torbjorn Caesar, and will play a pivotal part in deepening Actis’ relationships with investors at the most senior levels.

Commenting on the appointments, Torbjorn Caesar noted: “Adiba has had a long and distinguished career at Actis and this new role gives Adiba and the firm the opportunity to focus on growing our most strategic client relationships where there is a mutual interest in leveraging broader value from our platform and expertise across the growth markets. Adiba’s history with the firm makes her uniquely qualified to work with myself, our Executive Committee and the IDG team to achieve this. In Maureen we have found an excellent leader to further develop our client support and engagement in the Americas. We wish both Maureen and Adiba well in their new

roles.”