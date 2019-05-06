Fashola Has Released Names of Alleged Corrupt Contractors, Says SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said it has received details of some alleged corrupt contractors from the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said the minister forwarded some documents from some of the ministry’s agencies, providing some level of details regarding the names of contractors that allegedly collected money for electricity projects but failed to execute any projects.

The human rights group cited the ministry’s letter with reference number FMP/LU/R2K/2016/T/40 and signed on Fashola’s behalf by the Permanent Secretary for Power, Louis Edozien, which was sent to the group, last week.

The letter named an Abuja based company, which was in 2014 awarded a contract for the supply and installation of test and maintenance equipment relays, among others to various NAPTIN regional training centres.

Fashola is yet to react to SERAP’s claim as at the time of writing this report.

Out of the total contract sum of N87.7 million, the amount of N79.4 million was paid to the company, but only 13 of the 19 items have so far been supplied, with six items outstanding.

“We welcome Fashola’s latest response and the information regarding Pow Technologies Limited. But we need details of names of other contractors that have collected public funds and yet failed to execute power projects.

“We will continue to push the ministry and its agencies to reveal more details of alleged corrupt contractors and companies,” the statement said.

SERAP had in February 2019, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking “an order of mandamus directing Fashola to provide specific details on the names and whereabouts of the contractors who collected public funds meant for electricity projects but never executed them.”