Dennerby Says Falcons won’t Suffer Any Inferiority Complex

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby has assured that the African champions will not suffer any mental block when confronting European opposition at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Speaking during a press conference preceding the WAFU Women’s Tournament starting in Abidjan next week, Dennerby said he believes the Super Falcons have now gained enough confidence to stand their ground against European, American and Asian opposition any time the need arises.

“The team now has confidence to play against any team, whichever continent they come from. That is the benefit of the several training camps and friendly tournaments we have had this year. I definitely don’t think that it’s some kind of mental block when we lost to Canada in Spain. We know the reason why we lost the game and the biggest lessons are not to do tactics that the team has not practiced in training, and also to stop playing only when the referee’s whistle goes for the end of the game.

“The WAFU tournament is very important for the domestic players as it will avail the team an opportunity to play five really good games. Honestly, the most important thing is not to win the tournament but to have good performances and to have a good environment because some of them will participate in the final camping in Austria.”

Dennerby, who said he is excited at the numerous talents in the Nigeria Women Football League, said he has plans of taking some of the domestic players who perform well in Abidjan to the World Cup, noting that he cannot be exact on the number for now.

“It’s a little bit early to know the exact number, but definitely about eight or 10 domestic players will make the team”.

Former team captain Evelyn Nwabuiko, while fielding questions from journalists, said the team has improved over the past few months. “Honestly, the team has really improved under Coach Dennerby because he is introducing a new formation for us. He wants us to play 3-5-2 formation and that has been our best formation for now.”

Also, veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia said Nigeria has the team and quality to stand up to any opposition in France. “We have a very good team. There’s a lot of competition among the players. I think we have the players to do it, so with determination and hard work, we are good to go”.