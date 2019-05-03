Zenith/Ikoyi Club Swimming Holds Saturday

The 4th annual Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition for Primary and Secondary Schools in Lagos takes centre stage on Saturday at the swimming section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

The ‘Catch them Young’ inter-school tournament is a partnership initiative of the prestigious club in conjunction with Zenith Bank Plc.

Over 250 swimmers across the state are expected on parade from 18 schools comprising 12 primary schools and six secondary schools are billed to take part in the competition.

Chairman and Games Captain of the Swimming Session, Ikoyi Club, Oloyede Obatoyinbo, told newsmen yesterday that over 46 events would be staged in the developmental event aimed at identifying potential superstars in the sport.

He said: “We have concluded arrangements to make this event fantastic for the youths and to ensure all the logistics are handled well. Over the years we enjoy seeing these young ones compete keenly.

“This event will be an improvement on the last edition in all aspects. We can guarantee the best of officiating and best of everything just to ensure that the kids have the right start to their career.”

Officials of the sponsors, Zenith Bank and that of the host, Ikoyi Club will be at the one-day event on Saturday.