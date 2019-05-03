Okpekpe Organisers Retain MYLAPS Timing for May 25 Race

With sights set on getting a gold label status for the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race next year, organisers have announced that MYLAPS Sports Timing, the global automatic sports timing company will, for the fourth consecutive edition provide the race with an easy to use, accurate and reliable timing system.

Spokesman for the race, Dare Esan said yesterday that the retention of MYLAPS is a confirmation that the event would be organised in accordance with all IAAF competition rules and conditions and one of such is to ensure an adequate timing system is put in place for the race.

“The IAAF wants all us to provide fully electronic timing by transponders to all finishers,” said Esan who reveals that real time splits and final results which will include the official time based on the “gun time” will be made

available to the media, spectators and on the official race website,okpekperoadrace.com within the shortest possible time.

“To ensure we achieve all these, it is better to engage the services of probably the best timing company in the world and this is what we have done with the retention of MYLAPS, a company whose founders invented some 36 years ago automatic sports timing,” Esan explained and reveled that organisers have made arrangements to provide a radio-frequency identification (RFID) timing mats which will be located throughout the race course.

“With the timing chip attached to the athletes bib or running shoes, your individual clock starts as soon as you pass over the mats located at the starting line, and likewise ends as you cross the mats at the finish line.”

Esan also revealed that the Okpekpe tracking application launched in 2017 will also come in handy especially for those who are not present at race venue but who want to track their friends or loved ones.

The application will provide race day information, track participants during the race, locate points of interest on the route and keep up with split times, leaderboard positions and results throughout the day.

“The mobile app can also be used to locate distance markers, first aid points and drinks stations and it does not matter whether you are a first-time spectator or a 10km road race veteran, the app will provide you with everything you need for the best possible experience on race day,” Esan added.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label status by the IAAF and the only one IAAF silver label road race in Africa this year. It will hold on the 25th of this month in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State.