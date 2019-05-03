Oh My Gosh! Rick Ross Calls Yemi Alade Motivation

Vanessa Obioha

In an edited interview with Bumbu Room on the Bumbu rum YouTube channel, award-winning ‘Johnny’ crooner Yemi Alade gushed over her excitement on featuring American rapper Rick Ross on the remix of her ‘Oh my Gosh’ single.

Describing their collaboration as exceptional, Alade pointed out that she was particularly blown away when Ross described her as ‘motivation’.

“To have someone as magnificent as he is describe me in one word as ‘motivation’ really had me thinking. I really felt blessed to be in his presence, to have him on my song and in the video. I felt very motivated as well to be in the right place at the right time with the right person,” gushed the artiste.

She also revealed that she had always considered herself a friend of Ross right from her younger years when she fell in love with the rapper’s persona and artistry.

Alade and Ross collaboration was made possible by Belaire, which Ross is an ambassador and Bumbu rum. Both Alade and Ross are long-time fans of Belaire and Bumbu, choosing to premiere Bumbu’s latest release Bumbu XO in the video, alongside the rum company’s original blend and the iconic black bottles of Belaire’s signature bubbly, Belaire Rosé.

Both artists form part of an ever-evolving roster of high profile musicians who have collaborated with the brands, including Post Malone, Steve Aoki, Dave East, G Herbo and Diamond Platnumz.

Coming together for the remix of her song saw Ross ting the afro-pop song with his hip hop vibes. Draped in his usual fur-coat, Ross serenades Alade who has been singing about her new found love with bottles of the two iconic drinks. In her usual style, the video is colourful with the costumes and eclectic dance moves of Alade and her dancers.

‘Oh My Gosh (Remix)’ is released under Effyzzie Music Group. The track will be featured on Alade’s fourth studio album titled ‘Woman of Steel’ which is expected later this year. Alongside Ross, Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, Afrobeats icon Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele are set to appear on the LP.