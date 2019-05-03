Katsina Election Petitions Tribunal Receives Two Petitions

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Secretary of the Katsina State Governorship and House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, Aishatu Abubakar, Thursday said the Tribunal has received two petitions ahead of its inaugural sitting on Monday.

Abubakar, in a statement issued to THISDAY, said the tribunal had received one petition each for the March 9, 2019, governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“One of the petitions is that of the PDP challenging the election of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the APC.

“The other is that of the PDP and its candidate, Aminu Abashe, challenging the election of Ghali Garba of APC as the lawmaker representing Kusada Constituency at the state assembly,” she said.

The inaugural sitting of the Tribunal is expected to hold at the state High Court Complex, Katsina at 9a.m.