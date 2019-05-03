Hennessy Artistry Celebrates 10th Year in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Hennessy Nigeria has put in place plans to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hennessy Artistry platform in Nigeria, a unique integrated global platform that brings the “art of blending” to life by creating exceptional consumer moments through a fusion of music, art, culture and creative talent.

Since 2009, Hennessy Artistry has become an integral part of Nigeria’s social fabric – creating iconic moments, exposing talents, and creating collaborations across various music genres via the Hennessy Artistry Cyphers, VS Class, Artistry Club tours and the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert.

Speaking on Hennessy Artistry 10th anniversary event, Brand Manager, Hennessy & Spirits, Moet Hennessy, Wole Awoleke, said, “Hennessy Artistry’s longevity and success is a testament to the strength of our devotion to strengthen and promote artistic content within the Nigerian creative space.

“It also signals our commitment to provide a platform that enables Nigerian creative entrepreneurs to bring the “Art of Blending” to life, adding “Our10th anniversary celebrations will definitely leave a lasting impression in the minds of our consumers.”

Billed to take place towards the end of the year, Awoleke stressed further this year’s Artistry Track will feature three of Nigeria’s biggest music exports and promises to exceed the dizzy heights already set by the preceding acts.

“This year’s finale concert will be an epic celebration of Nigerian music, artistry and how both have come of age over the past decade. The occasion will be the apogee of Hennessy Artistry 2019.

“From the Cyphers and Club Tours to the trailblazing VS Class and the FINALE concert in December, Hennessy Artistry 2019 will open a new vista to the consumer experience Landscape in Nigeria”, he added.