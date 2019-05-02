OPPO Mobile Launches in Nigeria

Global smartphone giant, OPPO Mobile has officially announced its presence in Nigeria with the launch of its 2019 flagship devices, the OPPO F11 Pro and the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers limited edition.

This launch took place in Lagos, recently. OPPO is ranked among the top five in the mobile phone brand in the world according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The company provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, while speaking at the event said: “OPPO is a brand that is involved in ‘many firsts’ globally and is also expanding in not just making smartphones but also providing superior smartphone technology to every single person all over the world.

“From 5G to internet of things, OPPO is constantly innovative, one of the reasons we are launching the F11 Pro in Nigeria is to mark a major step which is OPPO coming into the market to make a bold statement.”

During the product presentation, the brand’s key opinion leaders spoke about their personal experiences with the phone.

Anny Robert, a paramount professional photographer, described the OPPO F11 Pro as “the device that shoots portrait pictures just like a DSLR camera. The camera quality and its features are second to none, I’ve never seen anything like it on any smartphone. I was impressed with the 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, especially the F1.79 aperture.”

“Its performance in low light conditions is very impressive! The camera sensor can increase the area of a single photosensitive unit by four times in low-light conditions, to significantly improve the light-sensing capability and capture more details. It’s an experience you need to have to understand this mind-blowing feat,” he added.

“The OPPO F11 Pro is super fast and is built to give users an outstanding performance; fast charging, not lagging, not heating up while in heavy or moderate use, superior gaming experience, and a long battery life to ensure you’re always in power,” says Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode (Do2tun).