FAAN Paralyses Gombe, Kebbi Airports over N732m Debts

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has withdrawn its Aviation Security and Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel from Gombe and Kebbi Airports over alleged N732 million indebtedness.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Yakubu said that the withdrawal of FAAN services to both airports which, technically grounded flight operations, took effect from midnight of May 1.

According to FAAN, Gombe Airport, owned by Gombe State Government, owes the authority N607. 9 million while Kebbi Airport operated by the Kebbi State Government owes FAAN N124. 5 million.

FAAN had in a notice to airmen in early April threatened to withdraw services from the airports and others indebted to the agency and had given them a deadline of April 30 to clear outstanding debts.

It said: “The authority shall be constrained to commence the implementation of sanctions at the expiration of this notice if the organisations fail or refuse to pay up as advised.

“In view of the above, the authority hereby notifies private airport operators that the services of our Aviation Security and Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel will no longer be available for the operations of their airports with effect from May 1.”

The agency said that it could no longer keep the personnel working at the airports without payments by the operators and owners. (NAN)