Benue Assures Contractors of Adequate Security

Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government has assured contractors handling its road projects in the Sankera area of the state that adequate security would be provided to enable them return to site to complete the ongoing projects.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger, gave the assurance yesterday in Katsina-Ala during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects in the area.Manger who was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the governor on Projects Monitoring and Evaluation, Alhaji Isa Usman, said the state government would address perceived cases of insecurity in the affected areas to ensure the safety of workers and equipment.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration to guarantee the safety of lives and property and provision of good governance for Benue people.

Manger charged the contractors to ensure the completion of work within stipulated time for the benefiting communities to enjoy government presence, even as he advised such communities to cooperate with the contractors.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far done, stressing that the perceived flaws should be corrected. Some officials of the contractors, Joseph Zendesha of Zabet Nigeria Limited and Erukaa Imoter of Ghas Integrated Services Limited, promised to complete the job according to specifications of the contracts.

The roads inspected included 37-kilometre Wannune-Ikpah-Igbor road, four-kilometre Lubona Junction-Bristow Roundabout-Union Bank-Tor Tiv Palace road in Gboko, as well as Atim Ateze Street and Takum Junction -College of Education Roundabout roads in Katsina-Ala.