Obaseki to set up joint-committee to accelerate N30,000 minimum wage implementation in Edo

…Labour Unions hail gov on workers, pensioners’ welfare

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assured workers that a joint-committee would be set up to accelerate the implementation of the newly approved N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin City, during a rally to mark the 2019 May Day celebration themed “Another 100 years of struggle for jobs, dignity and social justice in Nigeria.”

He said, “You were in Government House in October and I promised that Edo will be one of the first states to implement the new minimum wage if signed into law. Now that the President has assented to the bill passed by the National Assembly, Edo State Government is happy to commence implementation of the new minimum wage.”

Obaseki noted that the state government will set up a joint committee for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, as the state awaits further guidelines for the payment from the National Salary and Wages Commission.

He said his administration was ready to pay above the N30,000 minimum wage as soon as the state’s revenue increases, noting, “If we can improve on our revenue, I will increase our minimum wage. We should make sure we commit ourselves to higher productivity.”

He assured on plans to harmonise pension based on the new minimum wage, as payment of backlog of pension and gratuity arrears is underway.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunday Osayande congratulated workers on the celebration and noted, “We commend our governor for creating the atmosphere in the state for investors to contribute to our development as jobs have been created in the state under the Obaseki-led administration.”

“We also commend Obaseki for the infrastructural development in the state especially on the construction of roads across the state. Thank you for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, payment of pension arrears, as pensioners are smiling today,” he added.

While commending the governor for the construction of a befitting Labour House, Osayande said, “Obaseki has turned the narrative around by constructing a befitting Labour House for Edo State workers which at 80 per cent is almost complete for commissioning.”

He decried the unemployment rate in the country as the greatest challenge confronting the nation, adding that government alone cannot provide all the jobs but can create an enabling environment for investors to thrive.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Marshall Ohue, expressed appreciation to the governor for making the state suitable for businesses to thrive through positive economic policies.

He noted that the infrastructural development, uniform revenue collection, regular training of teachers as well as prompt payment of workers salary and pensions were laudable initiatives aimed at improving lives in the state.