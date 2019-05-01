May Day: Ondo Gov Promises to Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

By James Sowole in Akure

The Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade was Wednesday agog when the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, declared in his speech during the 2019 May Day celebration that the state will pay the N30,000 minimum wage approved by the law.

Wednesday’s situation was contrary to the situation during the last year celebration when the governor was booed sequel to his declaration that he could not turn himself into money to pay the workers’ leave bonus that they requested him to pay.

Akeredolu, who was lively throughout the duration of the celebration, said workers’ welfare is paramount, adding that the workers cannot work without getting their dues.

The governor, who reiterated that what the workers are getting as take home cannot take them home, said that the salary of workers and the issue of minimum wage is not negotiable.

He also promised that the workers would soon receive the remaining one month out of the seven months arrears of salaries inherited from his predecessor.

Equally, Akeredolu promised that the outstanding leave bonus would be paid very soon.

“This administration continues to keep its promises to the workers and people of the state that their welfare shall be the directive principles of state policy.

“We have been able to strike the delicate balance in discharging this duty to both the workers and the people within the available resources,” he said.

In reaction to the address of the labour leaders on the shortage of teachers in primary schools, the governor disclosed that recruitment of teachers would start from next week.

However, Akeredolu called on the workers to be more dedicated to their duties and to think about how to improve on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).