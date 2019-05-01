Ibori Mourns Omatseye

A former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has mourned the passing of Prince K. B. Omatseye of Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was a prominent Prince of the Itsekiri Royal Family.

Ibori said in a public statement signed by his Media Assistant, Mr. Tony Eluemunor that Omatesye was a business and political icon who left a remarkable mark on the Nigerian landscape.

According to Ibori, Omatseye has remained relevant in Nigerian politics since the First Republic, adding that he was right there in the thick of politics all through the Second Republic as chieftain of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and in the Third Republic when he was a chieftain of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Ibori said that Omatseye was a mentor to younger politicians who came after him, stressing that he (Ibori) personally gained from the Omatseye’s great political wisdom and experience as he received profuse advice from him.

According to him, Omatseye was a bridge builder who maintained a very close relationship with other political and business bigwigs across the country – moguls such as Chief Gabriel Igbenedion, the Esama of Benin.